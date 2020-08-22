Casa Linda Dominican Republic receives a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Reviews, ratings, and destination saves from travelers led to the recognition of the Casa Linda Dominican Republic vacation villas as a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice for 2020.

Tripadvisor, an online travel company, relies on customer input and feedback to distribute awards to the best properties in top vacation destinations worldwide. Casa Linda Dominican Republic is now part of the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

For Casa Linda Dominican Republic, the award is recognition of a long-term commitment to quality and providing a luxury experience for customers in the middle of paradise.

The villas at Casa Linda Dominican Republic provide luxury at a comfortable price point with options starting at $199,000 USD. Each privately-owned home provides its owners with a customizable floorplan and a private pool in paradise.

The top-notch services offered to vacation homeowners at Casa Linda Dominican Republic are a direct contributor to our customer ratings and the receipt of the Travelers’ Choice award from Trip Advisor.

Twenty-seven years of providing owner services to homeowners allows Casa Linda Dominican Republic to anticipate the administration, rental, and amenity needs of the community in advance and maintain a seamless transition from daily life to vacation life for our customers.

Amenities available for all members of the Casa Linda Dominican Republic community include complimentary shuttle bus service from Casa Linda Dominican Republic to Sosua and Cabarete seven days per week at multiple points per day.

The onsite Castaway’s Clubhouse & Eatery serves as a gathering place for property owners while dishing up international fare along with some special creations. A happy hour special is also never far away. For those looking for the benefits of an active lifestyle with the accessibility of home, tennis, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts and mini-golf lend an air of fun and sport while a mini-market meets day-to-day needs at the destination.

For the slower-paced vacation, a waterpark’s construction is nearly complete and a lazy river and beautifully manicured perimeter walking trail offer access to the beauty of the Dominican Republic while providing the wind-down time all travelers need to recharge.

When business still calls, high-speed fiber optic internet and cable services keep emails and entertainment flowing for all Casa Linda Dominican Republic vacation homeowners.

Casa Linda Dominican Republic is committed to augmenting guest services and amenities and looks forward to earning even more recognition from members of our community and noted travel authorities like Tripadvisor.

